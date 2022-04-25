25 Apr 2022
Officers from Police Scotland’s Lanarkshire division have arrested and charged two men, aged 41 and 49, and two women, both 37, for total of 19 offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.
Registered vet Enrico Saccone, 49, Scott Bennett, 41, Lynne Brockett, 37, and Nicola Hammill, 37, were arrested and charged. All are due to appear in Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday 20 May.
The arrests were made by police from Police Scotland as part of a joint investigation relating to Platinum Vets and K9 Fertility in Strathaven, Lanarkshire.
The VMD today confirmed it had assisted in a multiagency investigation involving Police Scotland, the Scottish SPCA and Defra. It said it provided expertise in potential offences under the Veterinary Medicines Regulations (2013).
The RCVS today also confirmed its involvement in the investigation and operation, but could not comment further.
In a statement, Police Scotland said: “On Thursday 21 April 2022, officers from Lanarkshire Division arrested and charged two men, aged 41 and 49, and two women, both aged 37, with a total of 19 offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.
“These arrests are the result of a joint investigation with the Scottish SPCA, Defra, the RCVS and the VMD in the Strathaven area. They are due to appear in Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday 20 May 2022. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”