22 Oct 2024
Danny Chambers has tabled a new bill that could be debated by MPs as early as next month.
A vet and MP is leading a new bid to tighten the rules governing the importation of cats, dogs and ferrets into the UK.
A senior charity official has welcomed the Private Members’ Bill tabled by Danny Chambers, along with other legislative proposals introduced to Parliament in recent days.
The next legislative stage of Dr Chambers’ proposed Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Bill, which was introduced on 16 October, is expected to take place in late November.
Although its full text has yet to be published, the bill is intended to “make provision for and in connection with restricting the importation and non-commercial movement of dogs, cats and ferrets”.
The measure also comes after the Parliamentary process of a bill with the same title was halted by the calling of July’s general election.
RSPCA head of public affairs David Bowles said: “It’s great to see members of the new Parliament prioritising animal welfare, and using this opportunity to push proposals that could make a real difference for animals.
“We know pets with cropped ears, and other mutilations, are too often imported into the UK and sold while this loophole can also act as a smokescreen for criminality at home.
“It’s really welcome this issue is being raised so early into the new Parliament.”
Dr Chambers was one of 20 MPs who secured private members’ bills in a draw last month and formally introduced the bill in the chamber on 16 October.
Other proposed measures include a bill to ban the import and sale of fur as well as tougher measures around the sale of fireworks, which were proposed by the Labour MPs, Ruth Jones and Sarah Owen, respectively.