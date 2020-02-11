11 Feb 2020
Vet and mum who “isn’t very good at distance running” aims to rack up the miles to raise money for the charity.
Jo Neilson is hoping to run the equivalent of seven marathons.
A sudden “fit of insanity” has seen a Scottish SPCA senior vet pounding the pavements in aid of charity.
Glasgow based vet and mum to two young children, Jo Neilson is attempting to run the equivalent of seven marathons from 1 February to 31 March to mark the Scottish SPCA’s milestone birthday.
Mrs Neilson said: “The Scottish SPCA recently celebrated its 180th birthday and, as part of the birthday celebrations, challenged animal lovers across Scotland to find ways to raise £180 each to help Scotland’s animals in need.
“In a fit of insanity, I decided I could do my bit for the truly fantastic charity I work for by challenging myself to run 180 miles… in just 60 days.
“That’s almost seven full marathons in just two months.”
Mrs Neilson added: “It’s a huge challenge for me, and is going to mean a lot of 5am alarm calls and late night gym sessions, but I honestly believe this incredible cause is worth it.”
Mrs Neilson has, so far, broken her £180 target, but for anyone who wishes to donate, more details and progress updates are available on her JustGiving page.