26 Mar 2020
“We wanted to offer our help and we understand ventilators are critically important in supporting the recovery of human patients in hospital being treated for the virus” – Blue Cross.
Ventilator image: Paul Vinten / Adobe Stock
Blue Cross has donated two ventilators to support NHS hospitals during the coronavirus crisis.
The national pet charity has handed over one mechanical ventilator to a hospital in London and the other to a hospital in Surrey.
The ventilators are usually used at the Blue Cross animal hospitals in Merton, south London and Hammersmith, west London.
Blue Cross is responding to calls from Defra, the Department for Health and Social Care, and NHS England to veterinary practices to provide any ventilators they can spare as the COVID-19 pandemic escalates.
Blue Cross Hammersmith Animal Hospital chief vet Nadine Lock said: “We wanted to offer our help and we understand ventilators are critically important in supporting the recovery of human patients in hospital being treated for the virus.
“Blue Cross teams can manually ventilate pets in surgery at our hospital in Victoria, should this be necessary.”