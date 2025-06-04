4 Jun 2025
Robert Dorward raised more than £500 for the Scottish Terrier Emergency Care Scheme by completing the gruelling run last month.
Robert Dorward competing in the Edinburgh Marathon.
Robert Dorward ran in support of the Scottish Terrier Emergency Care Scheme (STECS), finishing the 26.2-mile race – his first marathon – with a time of 3 hours and 59 minutes.
Dr Dorward ran in memory of Tallulah, a Scottish terrier that was “very special” to his Bedlington Vets for Pets practice.
The surgeon said finally completing a marathon – having previously signed up for seven of the races but never starting one – was a personal goal of his.
He picked STECS, which has been rescuing, rehoming and helping care for Scottish terriers since it was founded in 1976, after speaking with an owner of the dog breed in his practice about the charity’s work.
Dr Dorward said it “feels like a massive personal achievement to have completed a marathon – first and last – while raising funds and awareness for a small, important charity”.