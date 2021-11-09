9 Nov 2021
RCVS council member, selected by Liberal Democrats to stand in Hampshire constituency, is vying to become second vet to sit in House of Commons.
Danny Chambers will stand for the Liberal Democrats in Winchester.
Danny Chambers, trustee of mental health charity Vetlife, will stand in the constituency of Winchester when the next general election or by-election is called.
If elected, Dr Chambers would be the second veterinary surgeon to enter the House of Commons following Conservative Neil Hudson.
Taking to twitter, he said: “I’m honoured to be selected as the Lib Dems MP candidate for Winchester.
“I will use my experience as a local vet and mental health campaigner to give Winchester the voice it deserves.
“People are tired of sleaze and corruption. We can do much better.”
Dr Chambers added: “Scientists have warned us for decades the biggest threat to our planet is climate change. Politicians have wasted precious time ignoring this crisis. Whether dealing with climate change or a global pandemic, we need to stop electing politicians who don’t believe in science.
“I will be a voice for the disadvantaged in our society who struggle to be heard and cared for. For those children living in poverty, for refugees, and anyone whose lives are made harder by the policies of this Tory Government. The hard work starts now.”
Winchester was held by Conservative Steve Brine at the last election with a majority of 985 over the then Lib Dem candidate.