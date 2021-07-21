21 Jul 2021
RCVS is embarking on a six-week consultation on a proposed set of new standards and methodology for accrediting UK and international vet degrees.
Members of the profession are being consulted on a proposed set of new standards to accredit UK and international veterinary degrees.
The RCVS has embarked on a six-week consultation on new standards on how future vets are educated, trained and prepared for life as vets after graduation.
The consultation, on until 5pm on 27 August, wants feedback on a set of accreditation standards the college will use to assess the quality of degree programmes. In addition, it has a methodology that will be used to evaluate whether standards are being met.
Full details about the consultation, including a link to the online questionnaire, are available online.
Sue Paterson, RCVS council member and chairman of the RCVS education committee, said: “These proposed new standards are the culmination of a lengthy review process starting in September 2019 in which we have looked at international best practice, best practice from other health care fields and engaged with stakeholders to conduct a root-and-branch review of how we can better assure the quality of veterinary degrees, and the outcomes for our veterinary students.
“We believe the new standards provide a new approach to assessing veterinary degrees, and have the flexibility to apply across different curriculum and programme delivery models within vet schools, and so play a more significant role in driving quality improvement and educational innovation as well as assurance in the regulatory context.
“In addition, the new standards meet some of the key strategic aims of the RCVS around bolstering diversity and inclusion policies in all aspects of veterinary life; ensuring there is appropriate health and welfare support for students and faculty members; inculcating a reflective, learning culture within the veterinary professions; and ensuring that continuous quality improvement is integrated within veterinary schools.”
A total of 75 standards organised across six areas have been drawn up. The areas, or domains, are:
On methodology for assessing degrees, the college said it was moving from a system of formal policies and procedures to a hybrid approach where evidence of outcomes is evaluated.