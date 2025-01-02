2 Jan
Academics from the RVC and University of Glasgow will also continue to advise government officials after they agreed to continue working with the Animal Welfare Committee.
A vet has extended her term on a key committee that advises both the UK Government and devolved administrations on animal-related issues.
Independent veterinary consultant Jane Downes will now continue to serve on the Animal Welfare Committee until the end of September following an agreement announced by Defra yesterday (1 January).
She has chaired the group’s Welfare at Killing sub-committee for the past four years.
Two academics – RVC associate professor of animal welfare science Troy Gibson and University of Glasgow senior lecturer Dorothy McKeegan – have also agreed to remain on the committee until the autumn.
Committee chairperson Madeleine Campbell said: “I am delighted that Dorothy, Troy and Jane have each agreed to continue their service on the Animal Welfare Committee.
“They bring diverse, much-valued expertise and practical experience to our evidence-based work.”
The committee advises Defra, as well as the devolved Scottish and Welsh governments, on issues related to animal welfare.