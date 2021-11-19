19 Nov 2021
Back after a year off, Noel Fitzpatrick says event will provide an “oasis of time” for CPD and relaxation.
VET Festival is set to return to Guildford for 2022 after a year off, with this year’s focus on veterinary well-being and environmental sustainability.
The 2022 programme includes 17 education streams, covering the veterinary and nursing care of companion animals, together with a stream covering veterinary wellness, leadership and management-related topics.
Speakers include veterinary experts and leaders from around the world, with an expected 2,000 delegates collecting 14 hours of CPD over the two days.
Noel Fitzpatrick, who launched VET Festival in 2015, said: “The past 18 months have been tough for everyone but particularly difficult for veterinary professionals, many of whom were already suffering with challenges to their well-being and mental health because of the pressures of their work.
“VET Festival is an oasis of time during which they can relax and rejuvenate themselves; experiencing CPD that is uplifting and inclusive, and enjoying social activities and companionship that will replenish their souls.”