2 Feb 2022
Premier Vet Alliance making webinars available to veterinary clinics across UK and US, including any not affiliated with it, with aim of offering support, insights and inspiration
A provider of health care plans and home delivery services for veterinary practices has published details of its webinar programme for 2022, which will be open to all clinics in the UK and US.
Premier Vet Alliance (PVA) said it hopes the webinars will meet their aim of providing support, insights and inspiration, and help to create an online community. It said it will be open to all practices, including any not affiliated to PVA.
The company, which marks core products such as Premier Pet Care Plan and Post2Pet, said it saw the opportunity to devise an online forum to help enhance clinics.
Events will cover a wide variety of topics, including how practices can develop the way they work, increase revenue and improve customer care, as well as how to motivate teams and manage stress and pressure in the workplace.
Prominent speakers have been lined up for each of the five hour-long webinars, which will be free to delegates, with the requirement to pre-register.
PVA’s full webinar programme includes:
Discussing the programme, Jo Wells, PVA’s business relationship manager, said: “After gaining positive feedback from delegates who attended our initial webinars last year, we decided to put together a full programme for 2022.
“We’ve concentrated on providing a blend of practical advice and insights, people management support and also some inspiring motivational ideas.
“Because we operate globally, we’ve engaged speakers from both sides of the Atlantic, which presents insights into alternative ways of working and thinking. We’ve also kept the webinars to just an hour in length, so they are time efficient.”
You can register for the first event via Microsoft Teams.