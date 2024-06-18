18 Jun 2024
Several key topics were on the agenda as the Progressive Veterinary Association held its inaugural conference in London.
From left: Andre Menache, Andrew Knight, Rose Perkins, Bronwen Eastwood, Iain McGill, Emma Milne and Mark Jones.
A veterinary group has been praised for “challenging the status quo” in its efforts to prioritise animal welfare as it staged its inaugural conference.
Members and supporters of the Progressive Veterinary Association (PVA) gathered in London on Saturday 15 June for the first gathering of its kind since the group was launched nearly two years ago.
In a recorded message to the event, one of the group’s patrons, Dame Jane Goodall, hailed its mission to put animal well-being above other considerations.
Dame Jane said: “A group of professional veterinarians prepared to stand up on behalf of the thousands of animals so often abused will make a huge difference.
“The PVA challenges those in the veterinary profession who believe that their duty towards the owners of the animals and to human society as a whole means that they’re not prepared to oppose the mistreatment of their patience, the animals themselves.
“I’m so delighted the PVA has come into existence to challenge the status quo because your organisation will pave the way for important legal and political changes for animals both in the UK and around the world.”
Since its launch in November 2022, the PVA has advocated stances opposing practices including the use of animals in sport, the culling of badgers in an attempt to combat bTB in cattle and breeding for extreme conformations.
PVA director Iain McGill said he was hopeful that next month’s general election may finally herald a change in bTB policy away from culling.
Extreme breeding, pet diets and the potential environmental impact of parasiticide treatments were also among the subjects of presentations during the event.