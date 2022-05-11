11 May 2022
Project WORMS is a collaboration between VetPartners’ equine clinical board, CVS Group, IVC Evidensia and BEVA, and aims to solve growing resistance to equine worming products.
Some of the largest vet groups in the UK have joined forces with BEVA on a new project to share information on worming in a bid to tackle anthelmintic resistance.
In an attempt to find a solution to the growing problem of resistance to equine worming products, VetPartners, CVS Group and IVC Evidensia are collaborating with BEVA to launch Project WORMS – which stands for “Working to Overcome Resistance and Make for a Sustainable future”.
In the first stage of the project, stud managers and horse owners will be asked to complete surveys to find out how and when they worm, and the products they use. The data will be used to help vets work with owners to prevent disease or death because of future wormer resistance.
Julia Shrubb, deputy chair of VetPartners’ equine clinical board and a vet at Ashbrook Equine Hospital, said: “Most horse owners want to do the right thing for their horses, now and in the future, but many are unaware of the seriousness of the impending resistance problems of current wormers.
“Information from the surveys will help us to help horse owners and keepers improve worming practices in the future. This will improve the effectiveness of anthelmintics for as long as possible and, ultimately, benefit the health and welfare of our entire equine population.”
Tim Mair, CVS equine director, said: “Anthelmintic resistance is a rapidly growing, worldwide problem. With no new worming drugs on the horizon, it’s important we know how they’re being used now, so together we do everything we can to protect the drugs we currently have available. This means using them strategically and only when necessary.”
Graham Hunter, IVC Evidensia equine group veterinary advisor, added: “There is a huge and worsening issue with resistance, not just with bacteria’s resistance to our antibiotics, but also equine parasites to our worming drugs. We need to develop and improve our strategies for their future use.
“Project WORMS is an amazing collaborative study into how we as an industry and our clients are using these products, and how we can improve our strategies for keeping the horses, ponies and donkeys under our care in the very best of health. We are delighted to be on board with such an important project.”
Dave Rendle, president-elect of BEVA, said: “BEVA is pleased to be able to support this important piece of work, which will inform decision-making around anthelmintic stewardship going forward.
“Anthelmintic resistance presents a serious and imminent threat to the equine industry.”
Surveys are anonymous and anyone taking part can enter a prize draw where they could win £100 of Love2Shop vouchers. Full details are available online.