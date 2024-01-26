26 Jan 2024
Increasing awareness, individualised risk assessments for dogs that test positive and tougher import restrictions are among the priorities outlined in a new joint policy document.
Image © jarun011 / Adobe Stock
Clinicians and Government officials are being urged to do more now to prevent Brucella canis from becoming endemic in Britain.
Increasing awareness, individualised risk assessments for dogs that test positive and tougher import restrictions are among the priorities outlined in a new joint policy document by four major veterinary organisations.
But a prominent critic of the sector’s approach to the disease so far said she believes further steps are still necessary.
Concerns about the potential threat posed by B canis to both dogs and humans have intensified amid the growth in confirmed cases over recent years.
According to APHA data, 97 dogs tested positive for the disease in the first six months of last year alone, while 143 others were found to be infected during the period from 2020 to 2022.
But an updated Human Animal Infections and Risk Surveillance group assessment published last September concluded the risks of human infection were low, even for groups like veterinary professionals, who are more susceptible to exposure.
The new document from the BVA, BVNA, BSAVA and SPVS contains 14 separate recommendations for action against the disease. It said veterinary professionals should take the rise in confirmed cases seriously and ensure the disease’s risks are “appropriately conveyed” to pet owners.
It also urged vets to make use of existing risk assessment support from the APHA and BSAVA, while also applying their own clinical judgement, when making test decisions, as well as conducting individual risk assessments of treatment or euthanasia options if infection is confirmed.
The paper further advised that quality of life and the potential impact both on the infected dog, other dogs and humans should be prioritised in such assessments over longevity.
Speaking ahead of his organisation’s annual congress in Birmingham, SPVS president Ryan Davis argued that the time for action is already elapsing.
He said: “We see B canis as a problem to tackle now. While incidence is currently low the risk to our teams is very real, so taking action before the disease is endemic is crucial.
“The BVA policy positions we have contributed to are a valuable resource to teams, but need to be backed up by government legislation.”
Louise Buckley, an academic and RVN who spoke out in protest at the professions’ handling of suspected B canis cases last spring, welcomed the recommendations that emphasised the importance of both contextualised decision-making and ensuring the informed consent of owners.
But she feels more still needs to be done to ensure owners understand the weaknesses of the current testing procedures, particularly where dogs are positive only on the iELISA test. She said: “Replacing the phrase ‘chronic infection’ with ‘evidence that the dog may have been previously exposed and still be infected’ would improve client communication.
“Overall, while I am pleased that the major veterinary interest groups have collaborated to produce detailed guidance, in my opinion, there are still areas for improvement around the diagnosis of Brucella canis and management of dogs with a positive result. I look forward to further timely revisions.”
However, the document does advise vets to take the “limitations of current testing protocols into account”, while BVA president Anna Judson said that “a single serological test alone is not sufficient to definitively confirm a dog’s infection status.”
She added: “We recommend that clinical signs, epidemiological links and diagnostics should all be considered when evaluating a dog’s infection status and considering what action to take.”
The paper also argued it is “imperative” for both individuals and organisations importing dogs from areas believed to have a high prevalence of the disease to have their own pre-import testing strategies in the continuing absence of mandatory requirements.
BVNA president Lyndsay Hughes said the increase in cases “highlights a significant need for Government to establish more robust import rules for animals entering the UK, including appropriate mandatory pre-import testing.”
A Defra spokesperson said the department was working with veterinary sector groups to minimise the risks from the disease and would “carefully consider” the document’s recommendations.