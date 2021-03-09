9 Mar 2021
The Moredun Foundation Equine Grass Sickness Fund has launched a three-year fellowship to help develop multidisciplinary approaches to research.
Image © pen_ash / Pixabay
Vets across the UK are being asked to help develop a national equine grass sickness (EGS) sample biobank and database.
The Moredun Foundation Equine Grass Sickness Fund has launched a three-year fellowship to help develop multidisciplinary approaches to EGS research.
More than 100 years after the disease was first characterised in working farm horses, the causes remain elusive, but the consensus is that it’s likely to be multifactorial.
No treatments or vaccines are available to prevent disease, and about 80% of horses contracting the disease do not survive.
New research fellow Kathy Geyer started in February 2021, with one of her initial main objectives to set up a national database and sample biobank from EGS cases.
It is estimated more than 90% of all EGS cases are euthanised within practice, and Dr Geyer is reaching out to all veterinary practices throughout the UK who deal with EGS cases to assist in sample collection, both pre and postmortem.
With funding awarded from The British Horse Society, sample packs, protocols and return postage boxes will be provided to all participating vet practices, with funds also available for vets to apply to for a set fee to cover their time.
All participating practices will have the opportunity to be involved with the project through practice or regional meetings and will be kept updated with progress as the fellowship progresses.
Vets looking to get involved can sign up for a webinar scheduled for 23 March from 7:30pm.