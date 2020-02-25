25 Feb 2020
Kim Best recently set a world record for carrying 350kg (771lb) on her back over a measured course.
Kim Best demonstrates part of her training regime – pulling a tractor weighing nearly six tonnes at Scotland’s Rural College’s research farm.
Veterinary lab scientist Kim Best is in serious training for Scotland’s Strongest Woman 2020, which takes place in Motherwell in May.
Ms Best, 26, works in Scotland’s Rural College’s veterinary and analytical laboratory, based at Moredun’s Pentlands Science Park in Midlothian.
Originally from Tain in the Highlands, the super-strong scientist recently broke the world record for the Yoke Walk – completing a 10m course carrying 350kg (771lb) on her back in 24.42 seconds.