6 Sept 2022
Senior industry figures have laid out their priorities for the new Liz Truss premiership.
Liz Truss, prime minister of the UK. Image: Simon Dawson / No10 Downing Street
The new prime minister Liz Truss has been urged to make the laws governing the veterinary sector fit for the 21st century on her first day in the job.
The call came from RCVS president Melissa Donald as senior industry figures set out their priorities following the handover of power.
Meanwhile, her BVA counterpart, Justine Shotton, said action – including passing the long-awaited Kept Animals Bill – was needed to ensure the UK maintained its reputation for animal welfare.
Ms Truss formally took over from Boris Johnson following an audience with the Queen at Balmoral today (6 September), having been elected as Conservative leader yesterday.
In a letter to the prime minister, Dr Donald highlighted the RCVS’ current concerns over the sector’s legal framework and staff shortages.
She wrote: “We have found that the VSA [Veterinary Surgeons Act] is archaic and no longer fit for purpose, and we believe a new piece of legislation which is principles-based and future proof is both necessary and timely.
“Veterinary professionals provide essential services to the public, from food security to caring for our much-loved animal companions.
“Therefore, we want the legislative framework they are governed by to meet the needs of the professions in the 21st century. Our recommendations would create a more robust and flexible veterinary workforce while potentially increasing efficiency within clinical practice.”
On recruitment, Dr Donald said existing shortages of professionals had been made worse by a two-thirds fall in EU recruits coming to work in the UK since Brexit.
She added: “We welcome the opportunity to continue working with your officials at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to ensure there is sufficient capacity of veterinary surgeons within the UK and to secure new legislation to future-proof the veterinary sector.”
Another early area of concern relates to the Kept Animals Bill, which was introduced last year, but currently has no date to be brought back before Parliament.
The Government said the bill will be re-examined “when Parliamentary time allows”.
But more than 67,000 people have now signed an online petition demanding the bill, which would grant powers in areas such as banning the importation of dogs with cropped ears, is passed into law – a move Dr Shotton said was “essential”.
She added: “This crucial and long-awaited piece of legislation promises to bring in a cross-species suite of measures that will improve the lives of billions of animals and mustn’t be lost in the leadership handover.”
Meanwhile, backbench Conservative MP and vet Neil Hudson argued the coronavirus crisis should guide the new leader on how to tackle the present economic crisis.
In a statement on his website, he said: “While I’m pleased that steps have been made so far by the Government, I’ve consistently urged the Government to introduce further widespread emergency measures in a similar way to the vital support that supported people and saved so many businesses in the pandemic.”
Ranil Jayawardena was appointed secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs by Liz Truss in her new cabinet.
Mr Jayawardena, who replaces George Eustice in the role, was previously minister for international trade from May 2020 to September 2022. He was elected as Conservative MP for North East Hampshire in 2015, and re-elected in 2017 and 2019.
The new prime minister was previously environment secretary from 2014 to 2016.