24 Sept 2024
Award-winning RVN Lou Northway was joined by leading speakers for sell-out CPD event.
The sell-out event's guest RVN speakers received glowing reviews from attendees.
VN Spark returned for an eagerly awaited second CPD day following the first sold out event in 2022.
Lou Northway – an award-winning RVN passionate about accessible learning for veterinary nurses – developed VN Spark to boost confidence and ignite a “spark” to nurture clinical interests in her nursing colleagues.
The sell-out 2.0 event was held on 7 September in Aylesbury where Mrs Northway was joined by a collective of guest speakers including Amanda Curtis, Laura Jones, Alex Taylor, Samantha Thompson and Courtney Scales.
Mrs Northway’s event was billed as “peer to peer, friend to friend” and was created to illustrate the power of nurses leading the way to support and champion each other.
She said: “VN Spark was created for VNs to ignite and nurture their interests, while bringing support and guidance peer to peer, friend to friend. It was great to see delegates being so relaxed, forthcoming and engaged – including many willing volunteers for some of the practical elements of the day.
“My guest RVN speakers were all fantastic and had glowing reviews from attendees. They brought their personalities to the stage and showcased their passion for their subjects.”
Mrs Northway, who has been nominated for the Bright Minds Awards, plans to host another VN Spark event in 2025. For updates, search @louthevetnurse on social platforms.