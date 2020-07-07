7 Jul 2020
Trade secretary Liz Truss announces creation of Trade and Agriculture Commission, but organisations including BVA say it is vital veterinary voice is heard in new body.
Image © Philipp T / Pixabay
Organisations representing the profession have welcomed plans to create a new commission to make recommendations on higher animal welfare standards – but they will push for veterinary membership of it.
MP Liz Truss tweeted about agreeing “in principle” to establishing a new Trade and Agriculture Commission to make recommendations for UK agricultural trade policy, higher global animal welfare standards and future UK farming export opportunities.
After positive discussions with @NFUtweets @NFUStweets @NFUCymru @UFUHQ we are establishing a new Trade and Agriculture Commission to make recommendations for:
? UK agricultural trade policy
? higher animal welfare standards across the?
? export opportunities for ?? farming? pic.twitter.com/bItAngi3sQ
— Liz Truss (@trussliz) June 29, 2020
In a letter to NFU president Minette Batters as part of the tweet, the secretary of state for international trade indicates the new commission will consider the policies the Government will adopt in free trade agreements do not undermine the UK’s high animal welfare and production standards.
It would also reflect consumer interests and those of developing countries, work with bodies such as the World Trade Organization on a coalition to advance global animal welfare standards, and develop trade policies that open up new export opportunities.
Vets have already been vocal in trying to ensure animal welfare is protected in any future trade deals. In May, the BCVA, Sheep Veterinary Society and Goat Veterinary Society called in an open letter on the House of Lords to reject the Agriculture Bill.
In a statement on the new commission, BCVA president Nikki Hopkins said: “We have lobbied the Government, along with colleagues across the veterinary and farming profession, to ensure British food standards are not undermined during the new trade deals.
“This is a promising response from the Government, and what we now need to do is ensure there is veterinary representation within that body. Farm vets need to help create the frame of reference so that animal welfare standards are at the heart of this commission’s remit.”
The BVA agreed veterinary involvement was important. Senior vice-president Simon Doherty said: “We welcome the new Trade and Agriculture Commission, but it is essential that veterinary expertise is at the heart of its membership and remit.
“Vets are critical to facilitating international trade, and are committed to protecting and enhancing animal health and welfare and public health.
“Although the commission only has an advisory role, it is important that its advice is genuinely listened to and acted on by the Government. There is huge public concern about a lowering of animal welfare standards and consumers need to have confidence in what they are buying.”
NOAH, which represents animal health companies, said high standards of animal health was key element in its Vision for UK Animal Health and Welfare released in September.
Welcoming the new commission plan, NOAH chief executive Dawn Howard said: “This move is a positive development – not only with the potential to deliver benefits in terms of animal welfare in the UK and beyond, but to also support raising productivity, improved sustainability and resilience of UK farms – helping them to capitalise on opportunities for trading internationally and strengthening our food security.
“We look forward to supporting the commission in matters relating to animal health.”