30 Jul 2025
The practice said firefighters can be 'completely helpless' to treat rescued animals suffering from smoke inhalation.
Station manager Chris Craddock, second from right, accepts the donated equipment from Harrison Family Vets’ Longton practice staff Matt Humphrey, Hannah Williams and Dan Walklate.
Firefighters in Staffordshire have been boosted in their efforts to help animal blaze victims following a veterinary practice’s donation of specialist breathing equipment.
The Harrison Family Vets practice in Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, provided the oxygen masks to help the county’s crews offer assistance to companion animals suffering from smoke inhalation.
The masks come in a “full range of sizes” that can be used on dogs, cats and other small animals and are designed to fit alongside existing equipment and response kits inside fire engines.
Clinical director Matt Humphrey said the practice was “very proud” to support the firefighters, who can otherwise “find themselves completely helpless” to assist pets after rescuing them.
He said: “In these situations, every second counts and concentrated oxygen is a crucial intervention for pets experiencing respiratory distress from smoke inhalation.
“This equipment will immediately improve oxygen levels in the bloodstream, helping to alleviate breathing difficulties, reduce inflammation, promote faster healing of damaged airways and ultimately it will prevent families suffering even more heartache.”
Operations director Kristie Faulkner added: “I’ve seen how devastating smoke inhalation can be after two young Staffordshire bull terriers were once brought into a clinic after a house fire and they couldn’t be saved.
“It was heartbreaking for everyone involved and their owners were completely devastated.
“Although we hope Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service never have to use these kits, it’s reassuring to know that they have them there and they might prevent other pets having to suffer the same fate.”