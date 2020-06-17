17 Jun 2020
"This is about values. We should show the world where we stand on animal welfare and food production standards, and putting it in law does just that." – vet and MP Neil Parish.
Renewed calls have been made from the veterinary profession for an amendment to the Agriculture Bill that would see a ban imposed on cheaply produced food imports.
MP Neil Parish introduced an amendment to the bill in the Commons last month that would have offered protection to British farmers against food imports produced to lower welfare standards than those applied to the UK.
The amendment was defeated, however, meaning post-Brexit trade deals could be struck that could mean cheap foreign imports coming into the country that do not meet strict EU welfare and environmental regulations.
Imports of particular concern include US poultry products, including chlorinated chicken and hormone-injected beef – products banned under EU law.
Both the BVA and BCVA were among the veterinary bodies that lobbied in support of the amendment.
The bill went to the House of Lords last week, and Conservative MP and qualified vet Neil Hudson believes it is important to keep fighting to get the changes voted into law.
Dr Hudson said: “Peers have an opportunity to amend the bill to uphold animal welfare and food production standards in future trade deal – something I deeply regret that the Commons failed to do last month.
“As an MP, the only vet in the Commons, and a member of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee, I was proud to add my name to the amendment to the bill brought by my colleague and our chair, Neil Parish MP.
“I voted for the amendment, against the Government, and I have to say I was absolutely gutted that the amendment did not pass.”
Dr Hudson continued: “I believe we missed a real opportunity to make a powerful statement from the UK that we can be a beacon in these areas: if you wish to trade with us then you must come up to our high standards in animal health and welfare and farming.”
As the UK transitions from membership of the EU, the Government will seek to secure trade deals under World Trade Organization rules and those who voted against the amendment believe it could make such deals difficult to secure.
Dr Hudson added: “Some say that this will complicate any trade deals, but I do not hold with that.
“Some say this is protectionism, but I do not hold with that either. This is about values. We should show the world where we stand on animal welfare and food production standards, and putting it in law does just that.”
Following the Commons vote, the NFU opened a petition to get the amendment made – it has gathered almost one million signatures in the past few weeks.
In a statement, the BVA said: “We remain hopeful that the bill’s passage into the Lords offers another chance to challenge perceived gaps in the legislation, and embed further protections for the benefit of both animal health and welfare, and the UK farming community.
“As a top priority, the Government needs to set out exactly how it intends to honour its own manifesto commitment to maintain and enhance animal welfare standards after Brexit.”