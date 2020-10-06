6 Oct 2020
Series of fortnightly short webinars by Sarah Caney, featuring Q&A sessions, aimed at vets and VNs on key feline health topics.
A series of webinars aims to provide vets and VNs with take-home tips on a range of feline subjects.
The Wednesday sessions, held every other second or third week at 1:30pm, are run by Vet Professionals and feature feline specialist Sarah Caney providing a short series of 10-minute tips followed by a Q&A session.
Future topics include:
Full details of future sessions are available online and topics covered previously – including on hypertension, anorexic cats and collecting urine samples from cats – are also available to view.
A series of cat cafés aimed at veterinary professionals and pet owners has also been held regularly during the summer.
These are also available to view online.