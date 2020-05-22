22 May 2020
Vets urged to direct their cat-owning clients to a a free weekly webinar where they can share their experiences with fellow owners and receive health information.
Image © pisauikan / Pixabay
Vet Professionals has launched a virtual cat café for owners to pick up information on key feline topics.
Hosted by feline specialist vet Sarah Caney, the weekly webinars are free to all owners – and their cats – and consist of a 30-minute talk followed by an informal Q&A session.
The cat cafés have been running throughout the lockdown period, and vets are now being urged to recommend the offering to more of their clients.
Sessions in June will focus on feline lower urinary tract disease, while previous webinars topics have included nursing sick cats at home, information on COVID-19 relevant to cat owners, chronic kidney disease and feline hypertension.
All previous sessions have been added to the Vet Professionals website, accessible through the cat café tab at the foot of the page. The same link features information on how to join the weekly café, which is held on Zoom at 4pm on Thursdays.