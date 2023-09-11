11 Sept
A study has revealed vets and vet nurses are struggling to interpret findings.
A study has revealed vets and VNs are struggling to interpret findings when identifying hypertensive lesions in cats.
The independent research, published in the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery1 and supported by Ceva Animal Health, showed that while 96.5% of respondents had access to a direct ophthalmoscope, 73.1% said they felt under-confident in performing and interpreting ocular examinations when identifying hypertensive lesions in cats.
Between half and all hypertensive cats have ocular lesions2,3, so it is important veterinary clinicians are able to identify ocular pathologies associated with high blood pressure.
Led by Sarah Caney, RCVS-recognised specialist in feline medicine, the study also highlighted common equipment-related barriers, which included “cuff frustration” (72.2%) and difficulties hearing the pulse signal for doppler users and oscillometric machines failing to give a reading at least some of the time (52.8%).
Other concerns include situational hypertension (92%) and lack of time to take blood pressure readings (73%).
Owner barriers identified in the study included persuading owners to bring their cat in for blood pressure checks (86.2%) and concern about costs (80.8%).
Dr Caney said: “Feline hypertension is an extremely common condition that affects approximately one in five cats nine years or over4; however, there are several challenges that we need to address to enhance the long-term health and welfare of the nation’s cats.
“The good news is that some of the barriers identified in the study can be overcome by taking a ‘practice makes perfect’ attitude towards taking blood pressure, in that the more experience vet professionals have, the easier the procedure will become.
“The study showed many VNs are confident and enthusiastic about blood pressure assessment in cats; this should be encouraged and expanded upon to ensure that as many older cats and those with conditions increasing their risk of hypertension, receive the blood pressure monitoring they deserve.
“VNs and vets should be encouraged to ‘upskill’ their eye examination skills, as this can be extremely helpful in identifying cats with hypertension.”
Ceva has developed a short online feline ophthalmology course called “Looking hypertension in the eye” to help vets and VNs get the most out of their ocular exams and gain confidence in identifying ocular lesions associated with feline hypertension.
The course is presented by Ben Blacklock, senior lecturer in veterinary ophthalmology at the University of Edinburgh, and registration is available now.