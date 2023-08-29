As the drive towards financial excellent practice went forward, it was not recognised by vets that in many small and diverse ways practices received favours from clients. Local communities had long recognised it was worthwhile keeping the vets functioning: in economic terms, vets had a value. Baked items were dropped by; on finishing a call there might be half a dozen eggs, a neep or a small sack of potatoes on the car seat. The garages would get vets’ cars back on the road quickly and everyone would help you if you came off the road or got stuck for no charge. Dentists and doctors would make sure you were seen to – and I am pretty sure I am not the only vet to have been stopped and then let off by the traffic police, after a warning. These minor paybacks or privileges were a hint to us that focusing on finance alone might have consequences.