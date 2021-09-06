6 Sept
Jon Wray back at West Midlands flagship small animal hospital 20 years after his original stint.
Vet Jon Wray has been appointed clinical director of Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service – 20 years after he was last at the practice.
Mr Wray, who was responsible for setting up the small animal medicine service at Willows in Solihull, West Midlands in 2001, is back at the Linnaeus flagship hospital.
Mr Wray, small animal medicine specialist and cardiologist, said: “I’m enormously excited and privileged to be taking the position of clinical director at Willows, having fond memories of developing the internal medicine service here 20 years ago.
“I’ve watched with great admiration as the hospital has grown and developed as an outstanding multidisciplinary referral centre and general practice with the same commitment to excellence that has always been a byword for Willows.
“I look forward with enthusiasm to working with such a stellar group of specialists, and superb veterinary and nursing talent, to deliver the very best of care for the patients entrusted to our collective expertise by their owners and veterinary practices.”
Linnaeus said it was a “stellar appointment” for Willows, with Mr Wray regarded as being in the vanguard of UK vet specialists.
A fellow of the RCVS since 2008, he was a past chief examiner for the college’s certificate and diploma in small animal medicine, and is widely published in internal medicine, cardiology, veterinary education and interventional radiology.
Toby Gemmill, managing director of Willows and fellow Linnaeus practice Kentdale Referrals, is delighted to welcome Mr Wray back in his new role.
He said: “Jon is a well-known and respected name in the veterinary world, and we’re absolutely delighted to welcome him back to Willows as clinical director.
“I have no doubt his experience and dedication will be of huge benefit to the hospital and team. We pride ourselves on being an industry-leading referral centre and Jon’s appointment is another demonstration of our ambition to continue in that position.”