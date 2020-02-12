12 Feb 2020
Compassionate TB advisor named Dairy Vet of the Year at the Cream Awards.
From left: Giles Brandreth, Charlotte Read, Sarah Tomlinson and Sean Sparling (compere) at The Cream Awards 2020.
Sarah Tomlinson, vet at Westpoint Farm Vets in Derbyshire and technical director of Origin’s TB Advisory Service (TBAS), has been named Dairy Vet of the Year at the Cream Awards.
The award, sponsored by Krka UK, recognises a veterinary surgeon for going the extra mile in helping to create a more positive, forward-thinking dairy industry.
In addition to her work as a farm vet, Mrs Tomlinson’s role as technical director of TBAS involves her overseeing and delivering training for new advisors, chairing technical board meetings and delivering farmer meetings across the country.
She also provides bespoke advice to farmers in high risk and edge areas of England.
According to TBAS, feedback consistently confirms that farmers are not only impressed by Mrs Tomlinson knowledge, but by her compassion and understanding for those suffering a TB breakdown.
She is also a member of the TB Eradication and Advisory Group for England, which advises government policy makers on all aspects of TB control in England.