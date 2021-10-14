14 Oct 2021
Students from Harper and Keele Veterinary School have started their academic year in a new facility at Keele University.
The new building provides a home for the veterinary school – a joint venture with Harper Adams University – on Keele’s campus.
Work on the first wing of the building was completed in September and on time for the start of the new academic year.
Part of the building will incorporate teaching facilities, a clinical skills centre and a veterinary school hub, which will be a veterinary “home” for Harper and Keele Veterinary School staff and students on the campus.
The other wing of the building will be home to various complementary users when it is completed early next year.
Matt Jones, head of Harper and Keele Veterinary School, said: “Our staff and students are delighted to be in this wonderful new building, and there is a real buzz of excitement. The collaboration spaces are already being extensively used just as envisaged at the outset of the project, which is really pleasing.
“There is a feeling of space and calm in these areas, and it brings staff and students together. Our open day took place recently and allowed us to showcase the amazing facilities to the next generation of vets. It’s key to helping us attract the brightest and best students to the vet school.”
Jonathan Wastling, pro vice-chancellor and executive dean for the Faculty of Natural Sciences, said: “This landmark building on the Keele campus marks another major milestone in the development of our vet school; it’s wonderful to see this fantastic facility now being occupied by our veterinary students and staff.”