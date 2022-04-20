20 Apr 2022
NOAH, AnimalhealthEurope and the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe among those spreading awareness of vaccines’ contribution in animal health and welfare as part of 20 April celebrations.
Image © Brian Jackson / Adobe Stock
The importance of vaccines in the health and welfare of animals, as well as the development of new technologies to protect them further, was highlighted for 2022’s World Animal Vaccination Day.
NOAH, the trade body representing most of the UK’s animal health firms, the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe and AnimalhealthEurope, which represents manufacturers and associations, all praised vaccination’s contribution for the global day today (20 April).
Dawn Howard, NOAH’s chief executive, highlighted the importance of ensuring best use was made of available vaccines and the development of new ones in the fight to protect animals from disease.
Ms Howard said: “Prevention of disease is at the heart of NOAH’s vision for animal health and welfare in UK farming. We are focusing on priority diseases and those conditions where increased uptake of vaccination can make a real difference to the level of disease across animal populations.
“This will not only help health and welfare on individual farms, but also help raise health and welfare levels across the whole country, meaning UK farming will be better equipped to provide safe, high-quality and nutritious food, while also delivering the environmental benefits from healthier animals.”
Rens van Dobbenburgh, who chairs the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe, said: “Human health and well-being have largely benefited from vaccination of animals.
“Prevention of animal disease via vaccination has diminished serious health threats – for example, rabies – and has contributed to food safety and security. It has also contributed to the welfare of our kept animals. Vaccination will become even more important in the future. We cannot do without it.”
And Roxane Feller, secretary general of AnimalhealthEurope, added: “Developments in vaccine technologies mean that the animal health industry can provide a range of prevention options for new and existing diseases.
“These innovations, alongside modern administration methods and tools, can help vets, farmers, and other animal owners vaccinate animals with less hassle and better frequency to protect not just their health, but also their welfare.”
In an online survey of 1,510 cat and dog owners, conducted earlier this year, 94% of dog owners and 84% of cat owners said their pets had been vaccinated, with 67% of the former and 61% of the latter confirming vaccination as essential to protect their pet.
But some cat owners were put off by expense and potential cat stress, while dog owners were fearful of potential risks and not knowing anyone who had pets that had had a vaccinated-against disease.
Ms Howard said: “It can be easy to forget the positive impact that vaccines have because they continue to be successful at controlling disease in our pets, meaning we don’t see many cases. Yet, disease remains out there. When vaccination rates fall below certain levels, the risk of disease outbreak increases.”
Ms Howard added: “NOAH members are working on pioneering new vaccines for existing diseases, as well as those which can help against disease that may develop in the future.
“They are looking at how vaccines are given, to make disease prevention even more straightforward.
“These will sit alongside other new technologies, such as diagnostic tools, digital technologies, and monitoring for livestock and pets – to support a healthier future for the nation’s animals. It is good to reflect today how important vaccines are to all our lives.”