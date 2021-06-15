15 Jun 2021
Tim Charlesworth of Eastcott Referrals in Swindon will take part in the Race to the Stones challenge on 10 July to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
A Swindon vet is gearing up to tackle a mammoth marathon challenge in July to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
Tim Charlesworth, who is head of surgery at Eastcott Veterinary Referrals, is aiming to complete 100km (62 miles) in 24 hours as part of the Race to the Stones challenge.
Mr Charlesworth will set off in Oxfordshire on 10 July along one of the oldest trails in Britain, the Ridgeway National Trail, finishing at the ancient Avebury Stone Circle.
The route follows the historic trail past Wayland’s Smithy, Uffington White Horse and Barbury Castle.
Mr Charlesworth said: “I started running many years ago, mainly as a way of getting some exercise while taking our dog out every day, and, like most people, got sucked into it.
“I know it’s not for everybody, but it’s been great for my mental health and is a wonderful stress buster. It gets me out, blows away the cobwebs and, what’s more, our dog is now incredibly fit.”
As is Mr Charlesworth, who has completed a number of marathon events ahead this year in preparation for the Race to the Stones, which this year he has decided to run solo.
He added: “Training is going well and I’ve recently completed a 50km marathon, so am now concentrating on not getting injured over the next few weeks.”
Mr Charlesworth will be raising money to help support and fund Cancer Research UK’s continued research into cancer treatment and prevention, and its work to develop new drugs.
To donate, visit the fund-raising page.