11 Aug 2021
VET Festival – in partnership with MWI Animal Health and Vet Times – host awards to acknowledge vets, nurses and admin staff for contributions to the industry during the past year of lockdowns.
The winners of the first VET Honours awards have been announced, with vet staff across the UK recognised for their hard work and dedication throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
VET Festival – in partnership with MWI Animal Health and Vet Times – hosted the awards to acknowledge vets, nurses and admin staff for their contributions to the industry during the past year of lockdowns.
The whole event saw as many as 1,684 nominations in total, but only 6 nominees would go on to win one of the six awards on offer, which each came with £500, a hamper and a VIP ticket to VET Festival 2022.
Leading the line-up was Cara Golden, winner of the Vet Honour award in recognition of her “above and beyond” attitude as head vet and director of Whiteley Village Vets in Hampshire.
Miss Golden’s nomination said: “If anyone deserves to be rewarded for their outstanding efforts to ensure the smooth running of a practice in extremely turbulent times, and additionally looking after staff, it is Cara.
“Cara is well known for her above and beyond attitude towards her clients, which is why they adore her. There is nothing that she won’t do for her clients, or indeed her staff, to make their lives a little easier.”
The Vet Nurse award went to Amy Newbould, who was honoured for managing the well-being and careers of furloughed staff members at Copeland Veterinary Surgeons in Stockton-on-Tees to ensure they still felt valued.
Mrs Newbould’s nomination said: “Amy expertly managed the furloughing of some of our nurses and kennel assistants, attentively remaining in touch with each to ensure none felt left out or less valued on account of having been furloughed.
“She gauges with unerring accuracy just how to handle patients, whether compliant, or nervous or aggressive. Irrespective of how busy she is or what time she should have finished, Amy always gives her best unhurried attention to every owner.”
The Practice Management honour went to Allie Butler of Ash House Vets, who picked up hundreds of votes for her efforts to keep morale high in her Hampshire practice.
Ms Butler’s nomination said: “Allie makes the workplace a little more fun and lightens the mood whenever she is around. Despite having two small children, poorly parents and illness issues herself, she always supports the staff – both vets and nurses.
“Throughout the pandemic, she has shopped for clients who are shielding and shown them such compassion. Everyone should be lucky enough to have an Allie in their lives.”
The award for Excellence In Therapy went to vet nurse Heather Venables at PawFit Veterinary Physiotherapy in Shropshire for her work in animal physical therapy.
Ms Venables’ nomination said: “Heather has been a registered vet nurse since 2010 and qualified as a veterinary physiotherapist in 2017 from Harper Adams.
“In 2020, Heather took the leap from mobile practice to setting up a vet centre and invested in a purpose-built rehab pool, water treadmill and two treatment rooms.”
The Support Staff award went to Tina Rhodes from Hunts Vets in Stockport, who was recognised for her “exceptional” skills as a receptionist, despite facing a year of challenges.
Ms Rhodes’ nomination said: “Her bright personality never fails to lighten the room and every day working with her is a joy. She is an exceptional receptionist who can always anticipate what will happen next and assist where she can.
“Tina has faced many difficulties and challenges over the past year at work and home, yet has never let this affect her work or treat the team and clients any differently. The success of the practice, I feel, lies largely on her shoulders.”
The Practice Of The Year award was given to The London Vet in Battersea, which received almost 100 nominations for its quick adaptation to coronavirus restrictions.
Its nomination said: “A relatively new independent clinic, they were only a very small team when the news of Covid struck, but have grown and safely adapted to now.
“For their elderly clients they would take it in turns to deliver meds and food, and for those at the door with heartbreaking stories, just be an ear.
“They didn’t take a day off during lockdown and within their first year of operating have become a well-loved member of the community.”
Speaking after the awards Alan White, commercial and customer relations director at MWI, said: “We are excited to be working in partnership with VET Festival and Vet Times to support the Vet Honours, and give the profession a voice to recognise those who have given so much to animal and client care, as well as their colleagues, during the most challenging of times.”