Controlled drug

The first set of charges against Mr Prichard were that he, on occasions between 1 April 2016 and 29 April 2021, had taken quantities of controlled drug Vetergesic from the practice’s stock other than for legitimate veterinary use. And that on 30 April, took Vetergesic from the practice by drawing it into a syringe for the purposes of self administration – in doing so, his conduct was dishonest.