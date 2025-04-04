4 Apr 2025
A clinician who broke some of the profession’s ‘most important principles’ has been barred from practising for two months.
Image © Chinnapong / Adobe Stock
A Greater Manchester-based vet has been suspended from practice for two months after she admitted issuing a prescription intended for her father’s use.
An RCVS disciplinary committee concluded Anca Bucur had committed serious professional misconduct out of a “misguided” concern during the incident.
Newly published documents of the case said Dr Bucur had prescribed a course of 60 Tramadol tablets for a dog she had previously seen while working at the Atherton Veterinary Centre on 17 April last year.
Lawyers for the college told the three-day hearing, held in London last month, that she printed the prescription before deleting any reference to it from the records.
They added that, three days later, Dr Bucur’s partner had taken the prescription to a pharmacy in Liverpool. However, it was not dispensed after the pharmacist became suspicious.
When questioned after concerns were raised with the practice, Dr Bucur, who was subsequently dismissed from her job, admitted she had prepared the prescription for her father who could “barely walk” at times because of severe back pain.
The report added that she had apologised and expressed remorse for her actions in a statement read to the committee, adding that she would “never repeat her mistake”.
Representatives of Dr Bucur, who admitted three charges relating to the case, argued that a reprimand and a warning as to future conduct would be an appropriate resolution.
But the college claimed her actions “directly breached a number of the most important principles of the profession, namely the promotion of human health, the responsible use of medicines and acting with honesty and integrity.”
The committee said it accepted that the chances of Dr Bucur repeating her actions was “negligible” and acknowledged she had been issuing prescriptions while working as a locum since the incident without further issues.
But the report added that it could not ignore the circumstances of the incident and a suspension was deemed necessary to protect the public interest.