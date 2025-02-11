11 Feb 2025
AMTRA officials hope the newly launched project will raise awareness of the work of medicine advisors to the industry.
Stephen Dawson, Animal Medicines Training Regulatory Authority secretary general.
Veterinary professionals are being encouraged to share their perspectives on the work of registered animal medicines advisors (RAMAs).
The Animal Medicines Training Regulatory Authority (AMTRA) has launched a survey of advisors, also known as suitably qualified persons (SQPs), clinicians, retailers and pet owners in a bid to raise awareness of their role.
AMTRA currently manages the registration of more than 6,000 RAMAs and its chief executive, Stephen Dawson, said regular feedback from the industry was vital.
He said: “SQPs play a crucial role in both retail and veterinary environments, and we are working hard to ensure their professional skills are more widely understood.
“There is no doubt that they ought to be a trusted source of reliable information and advice to help on a range of animal health and wellbeing matters, and we feel it is important to raise their profile to owners and the industry. Some people don’t realise that the SQP profession is regulated.”
Deputy CEO Hillary Cowley added: “We hope the survey helps us build a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities for our profession so that we can help shape future support and continue delivering excellence.”
The survey will remain open until 28 March, with participants being entered into a prize draw for a £75 Fortnum and Mason hamper.
Its findings are due to be reported to AMTRA’s summer stakeholder event, which will take place at the Harper Adams University in June.