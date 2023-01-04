4 Jan 2023
WimbaTherapy is described as “an innovative solution for the treatment of orthopaedic disorders”, and uses advanced artificial intelligence and 4D printing technology for tailored products.
Vet-tech start-up company Wimba has launched what is says is an “innovative solution for the treatment of orthopaedic disorders in dogs’ movement”.
WimbaTherapy combines artificial intelligence with 4D printing technologies to provide fully personalised and tailored orthoses and prostheses for dogs in a shortened delivery time.
WimbaTherapy starts with an application that allows vets to scan affected limbs on their smartphones, creating a 3D model, which can then be printed using Multi Jet Fusion technology.
Wimba said the finished device can then be fine-tuned using algorithms so it fits perfectly and provides maximum therapeutic benefits.
WimbaTherapy has been designed to stimulate muscles and help in the healing process, with the orthoses and prostheses available now in the UK and Poland markets.
Grzegorz Kosch, co-founder of Wimba, said: “We are thrilled to bring WimbaTherapy to the veterinary market. Our team has a wealth of experience in the production of human prostheses using 3D/4D printing technology, and we are excited to apply that expertise to the treatment of dogs.
“WimbaTherapy represents a major step forward in the field of veterinary orthopaedics and we can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on the lives of pets and their owners.”