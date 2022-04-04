4 Apr 2022
Starting on 26 April, Kate McMorris will ride solo from John o’ Groats to Land’s End to raise money for Vetlife and Pets As Therapy.
A vet and her horse will ride 1,300 miles from John o’ Groats to Land’s End in a bid to raise money for two charities.
Starting on 26 April, just ahead of World Veterinary Day (30 April), vet Kate McMorris will ride solo across the length of Great Britain, on the back of her home-bred horse named Marilyn, to raise money for the sector’s welfare charity Vetlife, as well as Pets As Therapy.
Previously, as a veterinary student, she decided to ride her pony Sam 200 miles from Halifax to Hadrian’s Wall, inspiring her to take on a greater challenge 30 years later.
Miss McMorris said: “The recent pandemic era has also made me realise ‘life is short’. We never know what is around the corner.
“Like many, I’ve been moved by inspiring stories of human endeavour and wonderful kindness across the country during COVID. It’s stirred me to see what I might also do to help those charities near and dear to me.
“I have long been aware that it is the contact with animals – whether it is my horses, cats, dog; even the chickens – that gives me peace and amusement in my hectic life. And I want to help others do the same.
“Pets As Therapy is a national charity that strives to ensure that everyone, no matter their circumstances, has access to the companionship of an animal to improve their own health and well-being.”
Miss McMorris added: “Vetlife is another charity that is close to my heart. It provides a helpline, along with financial and health support to the veterinary profession which has one of the highest suicide rates of the professions.
“Indeed, it gave myself and my staff amazing support through a difficult time at the practice a few years ago, and I would like to raise funds for them so they can continue to help others.”
Anyone interested in sponsoring her journey can find out more on her JustGiving page.