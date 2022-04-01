1 Apr 2022
A vet is making the final preparations to take part in this weekend’s Paris Marathon for a cancer charity after losing several family members.
John Goacher, 46, who practises at A+G Vets in Falkirk, said he is not a seasoned runner, but stumbled into marathon training when he spotted a Facebook post for the Paris Marathon.
A friend was also considering a marathon, and having lost family members to cancer, Mr Goacher decided to secure a place at Sunday’s (April 3) event in the French capital and raise funds for Cancer Research UK at the same time.
Mr Goacher has already raised more than his £1,000 target, but is hoping to boost the funds even more ahead of the gruelling race.
He said: “Running was never a sport I participated in apart from occasional runs over the years, but nothing serious.
“After hearing of a friend who after finishing their rugby career decided to finally complete their bucket list of a marathon, I decided: ‘Why not give it a go as well?’
“I wasn’t sure if there was enough time to train for this huge event, but found myself a five-month marathon training plan.”
Mr Goacher added: “I also thought how cool would it be to do my first marathon in Paris.
“The training was going well, but I did sustain a calf injury midway and it nearly derailed the whole thing. But a few weeks off and some gentle rehab after, and thankfully I’m back on track and better than before.
“I’m currently now in my taper phase, which is my final preparation phase where I ease back a bit to allow myself to be fully recovered and rested for the marathon.”
Anyone wanting to donate money can visit Mr Goacher’s JustGiving page.