3 Dec 2020
“It was great to celebrate virtually, and give that much-needed boost to the veterinary industry and those involved in it” – Anthony Chadwick of The Webinar Vet.
This year’s Vet Trust Awards winners were revealed in an online event.
Thousands of pounds were raised for Vetlife as more than 160 delegates attended The Vet Trust Awards night (26 November).
Vet Dynamics and The Webinar Vet organise the annual awards, which were created to shine a light on the people and companies having made a positive contribution to the veterinary community during the past 12 months.
This year, despite the event being hosted online instead of its traditional evening slot at the London Vet Show, a lively auction compered by Brian Faulkner helped raise £7,031 for Vetlife.
Vetlife president Graham Dick said: “I would not have believed that such an awards ceremony could be so successful in virtual format. Even more incredible has been the amazing generosity of those present in raising more than £7,000 for Vetlife. Thank you to all who kindly donated.”
The winners are:
Anthony Chadwick, founder of The Webinar Vet, said: “We have been delighted with the overall attendance and money raised from the virtual awards ceremony. Supporting the veterinary industry during this time is crucial and we’re so please to have raised £7,000 for Vetlife.
“As a tight-knit community, it was great to celebrate virtually, and give that much-needed boost to the veterinary industry and those involved in it – particularly during these turbulent times.”