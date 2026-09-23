23 Sept 2026
IVC Evidensia research team – led by vets Caroline Gardner and James Oxley – looking at how vets diagnose dogs with the condition.
A research team is appealing for veterinary help with a study looking at diagnosis of OA in dogs.
The research, which has been approved by RCVS Ethics and is being undertaken by colleagues from the IVC Evidensia research team led by vets Caroline Gardner and James Oxley, is open to small animal primary care vets in the UK and Republic of Ireland with views on OA diagnosis.
Those taking part in the survey, which will be anonymous, will be asked multiple scenario-based questions so the team can gather views and perceptions of vets on decision-making processes around diagnosis and treatment of OA.
The survey closes on 1 October and takes around 10 to 15 minutes to complete.
Full details and the survey itself are available via the link or the QR on the flyer below.