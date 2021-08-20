20 Aug 2021
Delicate surgery to remove entire ear canal in cat suffering recurrent infections and polyps in right ear.
A cat named Banana was relieved of his severe skin condition after vets at a Staffordshire practice removed an entire ear canal in a delicate surgery.
Banana was brought into West Midlands Veterinary Referrals (WMVR) in Burton-on-Trent suffering from recurrent infections and polyps in his right ear, leading to constant scratching and shaking.
WMVR clinical director Andy Whittingham successfully resolved the problem by totally removing the cat’s ear canal.
Mr Whittingham explained the process, saying: “The whole of the ear canal is removed, including the lateral wall of the tympanic bulla, leaving only the ear flap (pinna) remaining.
“This allows access to the middle ear for flushing and the complete removal of the polyp to minimise chances of it returning. It’s not a common surgery, but is sometimes necessary to prevent ongoing pain and further ear infections.
“Everything went well. There were some mild skin-related complications initially, which have all resolved, and recovery has been very good.”
Banana’s owner Amy said: “The transformation was amazing. He’d always been a docile, sleepy cat, but now he was much more energetic, playful and obviously far happier than before.
“His ear problem must have really been bugging him, and causing him a lot of pain and discomfort, but now he’s had his four-week post-op check and he’s so much better.
“His personality has really come out and he’s so lovable, so chilled out and such a good companion.
“I can’t thank Andy and the staff at WMVR enough, and I can’t speak too highly about them and the way they cared for Banana. They were excellent.”