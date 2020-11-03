3 Nov 2020
Differences highlighted between epilepsy classification in clinical records and those assigned by researchers based on formal guidelines.
Dan O’Neill.
Significant differences between how vets diagnose epilepsy compared with current scientific recommendations have been revealed in a new study.
Those behind the RVC VetCompass programme believe the results indicate the need for clearer diagnostic guidelines for application in clinical practice.
The study shows 1 in 160 dogs under first opinion veterinary care are affected by seizures each year, with many of those having underlying epilepsy, which is defined as dogs with two or more unprovoked seizures at least 24 hours apart.
Epileptic seizures can be secondary to idiopathic epilepsy, structural epilepsy or epilepsy of an unknown cause.
Little information has been available in veterinary first opinion practice on the classifications of seizures, diagnostic approaches or clinical management of dogs.
Those behind the study explored anonymised clinical records from first opinion clinics in the UK, and identified 2,834 incident seizure cases from a population of 455,553 dogs attending VetCompass-participating practices in 2013.
Key findings from the research included:
Dan O’Neill, senior lecturer in companion animal epidemiology at the RVC and author of the paper, said: “Watching your dog undergo a seizure can be an incredibly scary moment for any dog owner. It is really important that dogs that seizure are rapidly diagnosed to decide whether they need no further treatment beyond careful monitoring or alternatively require a clinical work-up to define the cause of the seizures.
“There are now some excellent treatments for many seizure-related diseases. This study helps up to understand the current state of play for seizure management in dogs and identifies opportunities for improved care of these affected dogs.”