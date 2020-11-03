The annual incidence risk of seizures in dogs was 0.62%.

The most common breeds among seizure cases were Labrador retrievers (8.6%), Staffordshire bull terriers (6.1%), Jack Russell terriers (5.8%) and Yorkshire terriers (5.0%).

A total of 579 (20.5%) seizure cases met the criteria for epilepsy based on the International Veterinary Epilepsy Task Force (IVETF) classification system, compared with 245 (8.6%) that were formally recorded with epilepsy by the attending veterinary teams.

Overall, 1,415 (49.9%) cases received diagnostic evaluation equivalent to or higher than IVETF Tier 1 diagnostic testing.

Being younger than 12 years of age and being insured were risk factors for receiving IVETF Tier 1 or higher diagnostic evaluation among seizure cases. In addition, being at or above the breed and sex mean bodyweight, a clinically recorded diagnosis of epilepsy and being in The Kennel Club (UK) terrier breed group were risk factors for receiving IVETF Tier 1 or higher.

Dogs that received IVETF Tier 1 or higher diagnostic evaluation, MRI or CSF analysis were more likely to be recorded with epilepsy by the attending veterinary teams.

Anti-seizure drug (ASD) treatment was not prescribed for 1,960/2,834 (69.2%) dogs in association with the incident seizure event. Of the remainder, 719 (25.3%) dogs received 1 ASD, whereas 155 (5.5%) an ASD combination.

‘Scary’

Dan O’Neill, senior lecturer in companion animal epidemiology at the RVC and author of the paper, said: “Watching your dog undergo a seizure can be an incredibly scary moment for any dog owner. It is really important that dogs that seizure are rapidly diagnosed to decide whether they need no further treatment beyond careful monitoring or alternatively require a clinical work-up to define the cause of the seizures.