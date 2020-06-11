11 Jun
Aimed at vets and veterinary nurses, the course is being tutored by emergency and critical care specialist Susanna Solbak from Lumbry Park Veterinary Specialists.
VetCPD has launched a two-part online toxicology course running in July and August.
Tutored by emergency and critical care specialist Susanna Solbak, the course will cover how to approach any toxin exposure in small animal practice.
The course will also provide delegates with a comprehensive overview on how to recognise and manage the most common toxins encountered.
Some modules will be based on symptoms and organ systems affected, while others will focus on specific common toxins.
The course has start and end dates for each part, as it is being run by a tutor who will be on hand to answer queries during these times.
The course dates and topics covered are:
Each course part costs £139 plus VAT, but delegates purchasing both parts can save 10% with online booking code MULTISAVE. The course is aimed at both vets and nurses.
For more information or to book places, visit the VetCPD website, email VetCPD or telephone 01225 445561.