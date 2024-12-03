3 Dec 2024
Teleradiology and specialist consultancy company has created centre with free downloadable toolkits for both small and equine practice.
VetCT has launched a global campaign to highlight the importance of radiation safety in veterinary practice and created a suite of resources and real case studies to support vet teams.
The campaign, which aims to champion the health and safety of people and patients with the use of ionising radiation in diagnostic imaging, has created the X-Pert Radiation Safety Centre, which will include free downloadable toolkits for small animal and equine practice.
Among guidance, it includes tips on positioning, chemical restraint protocols and case studies with equine and small animal clinics, including Pennard Vets.
Victoria Johnson, chief executive and radiologist, said: “Radiation safety breaches represent a significant health and safety incident and a risk to the health of veterinary team members and their patients.
“Despite this, we know that breaches are not uncommon in clinical practice1,2. To help meet the challenge of improving safety in busy practice workflows, VetCT has created a comprehensive suite of practical resources to support veterinary teams in applying best practice to ensure the health of their personnel and patients.
“We have also partnered with clinics from around the world, including GP, equine and specialist hospitals, to provide some great case studies of how the principles can be applied in practice.”
Dr Johnson added: “Good radiation safety practice also encourages habits that lead to better diagnostics.
“We know that taking extra care to ensure good patient preparation, positioning and optimising settings results in fewer exposures and higher quality diagnostic images for more accurate interpretation.”
Deborah Mount, radiographer at Pennard Vets, said: “The importance of teamwork and accountability is recognised across all areas of the practice – especially where patient and personnel safety is concerned.”
The X-Pert radiation resources for small animal practice can be accessed online, as well as the equine resources.
