11 Oct 2022
Giveaways are making way for donations to Wildlife Vets International during next month’s event.
Delegates can lend their support to vital conservation work if they pay a visit to VetCT’s stand at next month’s London Vet Show (LVS; 17 to 18 November).
VetCT said it will make a donation to Wildlife Vets International (WVI) for every visitor scanned at its stand during the event at ExCel London.
WVI’s Matt Rendle – who is also a member of RCVS council – will also give a talk on the treatment of rescued sea turtles, which VetCT staff chose as their flagship species, at their stand (D41).
His presentation is scheduled for the second day of the show, Friday November 18 at 11am.
VetCT head of communications Liz Barton said: “We want to dispense with giveaways and instead give people the ‘feel good’ factor of contributing to important charity work – especially at a time when finances are stretched.
“We’ll still have some treats and a fab competition for our visitors, but our main aim is to raise awareness and funds for WVI, and the plight of sea turtles.
“Sea turtles are vital for many marine ecosystems, and provide a focus for our biodiversity support and plastic reduction efforts. We are providing free access to our services for all rescued sea turtles, including projects supported by WVI.
“We’re delighted to welcome Matt, who is a brilliant speaker, to share some fascinating veterinary insights into these enigmatic animals.”
WVI executive director Olivia Walker added: “It’s been fantastic to partner with VetCT, whose values are so closely aligned with ours.
“Clinical support from their expert team, and their efforts to raise awareness and fund-raise for our work is helping us to continue providing much-needed veterinary input to conservation efforts around the world, from the Wild Tiger Health Project across Eurasia, to reintroducing choughs in Kent.”