18 Feb 2026
A free session will take place next month to support small animal practitioners.
VetCT radiologist Lisa Friling
A free webinar, which aims to help veterinary teams improve imaging techniques and radiation safety in small animal practice, will take place next month.
Registration has opened for the VetCT-hosted session, which will be staged twice on 17 March, at 9am and 7:30pm respectively.
The session, to be led by VetCT radiologist Lisa Friling, is intended to help raise practice teams’ confidence using hands-free imaging methods, improving image quality and boost understanding of legal obligations.
Dr Friling, who supported a Swedish animal hospital to become the country’s first to adopt fully hands-free processes, said: “Improving radiation safety in practice does require change, which can be challenging.
“However, this change is important – to improve health and welfare of patients and the safety of staff, and it is absolutely possible with the right support and guidance.
“My hope is not only to teach, but to inspire. If I can learn how to work hands-free, then anyone who works with animals and ionising radiation can do it too. The key is just to give it a try.”
Recordings of the session will also be added to the VetCT X-Pert Radiation Safety Centre, which provides free and downloadable resources for small animal and equine practices.
Places on both sessions can be booked now via the VetCT website.