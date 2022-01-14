14 Jan 2022
Major milestone as Jonny Hughes, a veterinary diagnostic imaging specialist, becomes the latest team member at the teleradiology and teleconsulting company.
VetCT founder and co-director Victoria Johnson.
Teleradiology and teleconsulting company VetCT has welcomed its 200th specialist to the team.
Veterinary diagnostic imaging specialist Jonny Hughes has joined VetCT, which was founded by co-director and veterinary radiologist Victoria Johnson in 2009.
Dr Johnson said: “We’re delighted to see the growth of the company to help us realise the vision of improving support across the veterinary ecosystem.
“Our people are what make VetCT exceptional. It’s a privilege to work with so many talented specialists, backed up by a fantastic support team, to deliver truly game-changing services to our colleagues in practice and education.”
Specialists on the team include veterinary neurologist Elsa Beltran, internal medicine specialist Kate Murphy, director of equine services Rachel Murray and cardiology specialist Kieran Borgeat.
Other recent milestones for VetCT include launching an app in March 2021, growing its equine radiology services, and continuing its expansion of emergency and critical care support to include 24/7 access.
For more information, visit the VetCT website.