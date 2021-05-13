13 May 2021
Event will be hosted virtually by the University of Surrey School of Veterinary Medicine from 7 to 9 July.
VetEd event will be held virtually for the first time in its history in July, allowing students worldwide to take part.
The VetEd symposium (7 to 9 July) will go online for the first time in the event’s history to allow veterinary educators and students worldwide to join the conversation.
Under the theme of partnerships, VetEd 2021 will share the latest ideas, developments and innovations from across the industry, while offering opportunities for networking, project development and collaborations.
VetEd will live stream a rich programme of keynote speeches, workshops, short communications and e-poster sessions, with all content and recordings accessible post-conference via a dedicated digital platform.
Showcasing the best work across a range of veterinary education teaching and learning topics, tickets for virtual VetEd 2021 start from £10 for three days.
In another first for VetEd, this year will also see a virtual social take place. Details of the event will be released in the coming weeks, along with additional details.
To book a ticket, visit the VetEd 2021 website and join the conversation on Twitter @VetEd2021.