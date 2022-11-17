17 Nov 2022
Senior industry figures are urging professionals to use the new technology, which will be demonstrated at the BVA’s stand, to help their practices become more sustainable.
A sustainability illustration created by the BVA following feedback from attendees at BVA Live on how the veterinary profession could become greener.
A new tool that aims to help veterinary practices reduce their carbon footprint is being launched at the London Vet Show today (17 November).
Several leading industry bodies have supported the Veterinary Carbon Calculator, which has been developed by Vet Sustain in partnership with Investors in the Environment (iiE).
Gudrun Ravetz, a former BVA president and current Vet Sustain chairperson, said: “Vet Sustain was set up to support veterinary professionals to become leading forces for sustainability.
“Having a bespoke carbon calculator available and used by practices is another great step forward for the profession on its sustainability journey, and we are very proud to have worked with iiE and supporters across the profession to lead this meaningful project.”
The calculator divides a practice’s current emissions into specific areas, such as care waste or travel.
Once the current baseline figure is calculated, the system can then help to advise practices on ways of reducing carbon emissions and track progress over time.
The system is being demonstrated on the BVA’s stand at the London Vet Show – and BVA president Malcolm Morley is among those urging the profession to use the new technology.
He said: “It is everyone’s responsibility to take action on climate change and our research shows just how important environmental sustainability is to the veterinary profession.
“The Veterinary Carbon Calculator is a vital tool that will support practices in their journey to becoming more sustainable, which will benefit the planet, but can also enhance workplaces too by saving money and resources, but helping to recruit and retain staff.”
BVNA president Charlotte Pace said: “Some of our areas of impact are unique to the veterinary world, and this calculator will help us understand and recognise this impact on the environment. The calculator is easy to use and accessible to all.”
BSAVA vice-president Carl Gorman added: “With sustainability being integrated into the new RCVS Practice Standards, we urge our members to make use of this tool.”
More information is available on the Vet Sustain website.