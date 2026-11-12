12 Nov 2026
The BVDSG held a special dermatology congress at Edinburgh Zoo to mark the milestone.
The British Veterinary Dermatology Study Group committee at its autumn meeting.
A society dedicated to veterinary dermatology has marked its 50th anniversary at a celebratory event at Edinburgh Zoo.
The British Veterinary Dermatology Study Group (BVDSG) met last weekend (6-8 November) for its autumn meeting.
The milestone was celebrated alongside a CPD programme focused on canine atopic dermatitis, skin barrier science, behaviour, allergology, immunotherapy and the microbiome.
Event speakers included Thierry Olivry, Daniel Combarros, Sara Brown, Ralf Mueller, Kevin McPeake and Tim Nuttall.
Speaking on behalf of the BVDSG committee, member Michelle Greaves said: “With 2026 marking BVDSG’s 50th anniversary, the society is celebrating the milestone in the best possible way: by bringing people together around excellent teaching, practical discussion and the kind of supportive networking that makes the next difficult case feel a little less daunting.”
She added: “Dermatology is easier – and more enjoyable – when you don’t do it alone.
“BVDSG’s reputation has been built over five decades by clinicians who like sharing what works, asking good questions and