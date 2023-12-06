6 Dec 2023
The BVA and BSAVA have joined together to release a new policy paper calling for tighter rules, harsher sentences and increased enforcement.
Image © Rusty / Adobe Stock
Tougher rules on the operation of canine breeding services are “essential” to better protect animal welfare, two leading veterinary organisations have warned.
The BVA and BSAVA today (6 December) published a new joint-policy statement calling for a range of measures to deal with the problem that has been linked in some quarters with organised crime.
A survey of BVA members revealed more than half (55%) of respondents felt the irresponsible breeding or sourcing of animals was the sector’s single biggest current animal welfare concern.
Among companion animal vets, 30% reported being aware of unregulated services operating in their area, and 93% of all participants said they were concerned about the issue.
BVA junior vice-president Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “Our surveys capture the strength of our members’ concerns around the impact of unregulated canine breeding services on breeding dogs and their puppies.
“We know that many such services are focused on in-demand breeds that often have serious health and welfare issues.
“No animal should undergo procedures or treatments without proper veterinary oversight.
“BVA would like to see the Government act swiftly to clamp down on these unregulated and dangerous practices that compromise animal welfare, including bringing in licensing, mandatory inspections and tough penalties if they are found to be operating outside the law.”
Key recommendations in the document include calls for licensing of premises operating without an RCVS-registered vet, mandatory inspections and increased local enforcement capacity.
The paper also advocates tougher sentences for breaches of the Veterinary Surgeons Act, the development of a framework for data sharing and consistent regulation, plus moves to close the legal loopholes that allow the co-ownership of pregnant bitches and potentially enable criminals to evade breeding regulations.
BSAVA president Carl Gorman said: “Poor breeding practices can have a detrimental effect on the health and welfare of breeding dams, stud dogs and their offspring, affecting long-term physical health and behaviour.
“The resulting adverse impacts are of no benefit to either the dogs involved or the prospective owners of puppies.
“Strengthening the relevant legislation, requiring those individuals involved in breeding services to be adequately trained and ensuring appropriate supervision of canine breeding activities, are essential to ensure we improve the current situation and address animal welfare concerns.”