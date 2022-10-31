31 Oct 2022
Former RCVS president Lord Trees calls for the development of a regulatory system fit for now and the future during a reception in Westminster.
Lord Trees. Image: © Roger Harris Photography, licensed under CC BY 3.0
New laws for the veterinary sector are “essential” if the UK is to maintain its reputation for animal welfare standards, a former RCVS president has said.
Lord Sandy Trees warned of “an urgent need for change” to the Veterinary Surgeons Act as MPs, peers and industry professionals attended a reception on the issue in the House of Lords.
The college has spent many years calling for reform of legislation, which its current president, Melissa Donald, branded “archaic” earlier this year.
Prof Lord Trees told the gathering the UK has a “world-leading approach to public health and animal welfare”.
Prof Lord Trees said: “The regulation of the veterinary professions is of utmost importance to animal welfare and all members of the veterinary team must be able to be held accountable for their actions, both for the protection of the animals under their care and in terms of the wider public interest.
“If we are to continue to uphold and champion our animal health and welfare standards, it is essential that we work and evolve together to create a Veterinary Surgeons Act which is not only fit for purpose now, but will continue to serve us effectively for years to come.”
The college’s reform proposals would, if implemented, give it the power to regulate roles such as farm veterinary technicians and equine dental technicians, which are currently outside its remit.
Equine dental technician Jake Paterson gave his support at the reception, arguing the plans would make the entire veterinary team accountable for its actions.
Mr Paterson said: “It will protect the titles of allied professionals to provide much-needed clarity to the public and will offer a solution to the current confusion in legislation due to unregulated practitioners.”
RCVS president Melissa Donald said: “The tagline for our campaign for a new Veterinary Surgeons Act is ‘life has changed over the past 60 years, veterinary care has too’, which could not be more accurate.
“The Veterinary Surgeons Act 1966 is no longer fit for purpose, and we are asking people to support our campaign for new legislation that’s right for now and the future.”